Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Vasilevskiy has allowed 10 goals on 50 shots over his last two outings. Prior to that slump, he had won six of his last seven starts without allowing more than three goals in any game in that span. The 29-year-old's not quite looked like himself so far, posting a 19-13-0 record with a 2.94 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 32 appearances. Vasilevskiy's career gives him the opportunity to work through the struggles, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him start a favorable home matchup against the Capitals on Thursday.