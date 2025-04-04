Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.
The Bolts played well -- they simply couldn't beat put more than one puck past Linus Ullmark, who was outstanding in the opposite net. Vasilevskiy is 3-1-0 with just four goals allowed in his last four games and 6-2-0 with two shutouts in his last eight starts. The Bolts could have clinched a playoff spot with a win; that win will come soon enough.
