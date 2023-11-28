Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 23 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vasilevskiy didn't get anywhere near the goal support he received in his season debut Friday versus the Hurricanes, when the Lightning won 8-2. In Monday's contest, Tampa Bay racked up 40 shots on net but only solved Alexandar Georgiev once. With five goals allowed on 47 shots over his first two outings, Vasilevskiy is still likely shaking off some rust after a two-month absence to begin the season. He'll get a night off Tuesday in Arizona, but it's safe to assume he'll make his next start Thursday versus the Penguins.