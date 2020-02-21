Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Takes rare regulation loss

Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 33 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy hadn't lost in regulation since Dec. 14 against the Capitals. During his two-month heater, he went 19-0-2 with a 1.98 GAA and a .934 save percentage. The Russian was knocked back to Earth Thursday, but he's still at 32-10-3 on the year with a 2.48 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 45 games. The 25-year-old will look to bounce back if he starts Saturday's game in Arizona.