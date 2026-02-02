Vasilevskiy stopped 29 of 34 shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins in the Stadium Series.

Vasilevskiy and the Lightning struggled early on, but the goalie provided an unlikely spark by chucking knuckles with Jeremy Swayman in the middle of the second period. The goalie fight clearly motivated Vasilevskiy, who didn't allow another goal as the Lightning rallied for a comeback. This won't go down as one of his best efforts, but it was his sixth straight win. He allowed more goals in this outing than he had in the rest of the streak. Vasilevskiy is up to 25-7-3 with a 2.12 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 35 starts this season. The Lightning host the Sabres on Tuesday.