Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking aim at series equalizer
Vasilevskiy will try to help the Lightning even the Eastern Conference playoff series against the Capitals on the road Thursday, The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy has been noticeably weary during the conference finals, but with any luck for Bolts fans, he'll be relentless after an impressive road win Tuesday in which he set aside 36 of 38 shots. The willowy Russian, who at 23 years old is five years the junior to counterpart Braden Holtby, owns a career save percentage of .917 over 20 playoff starts -- and only three times has he posted a single-game save mark south of .850 in the postseason action.
