The Lightning won't rush Vasilevskiy to start camp as he's dealing with minor injuries, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy struggled with injuries late in the 2022-23 campaign, so it stands to reason that Tampa would allow their star netminder to ease into training camp. The 29-year-old netminder went 34-22-4 last season with a .915 save percentage, his lowest mark since 2015.