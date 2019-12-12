Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Boston
Vasilevskiy will guard the cage during Thursday's home game versus the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has been dialed in of late, picking up back-to-back victories over the Sharks and Panthers while registering an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .970 save percentage. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to extend his winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a slumping Boston team that's lost four straight games.
