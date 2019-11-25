Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Buffalo

Vasilevskiy will tend the home twine in Monday's matchup against the Sabres, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

There were major worries about Vasilevskiy's slump to start the season, only for the 25-year-old to win his last two contests with a superb .944 save percentage in the process. While Vasilveskiy started slow and is getting hot, the Sabres have done the opposite, losing eight of their last 10 games and averaging 2.50 goals in that span.