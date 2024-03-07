Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vasilevskiy won for only the second time in his last seven starts Saturday, turning aside 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. He is having his worst season as an NHL goaltender, going 21-15-1 with a 2.98 GAA and an .896 save percentage. His previous worst percentage was set last season at .915. The Flames are averaging 31.4 shots, 11th in the NHL.