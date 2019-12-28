Play

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Canadiens

Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy's struggled this year are well documented, as he's posted a .908 save percentage and 2.81 GAA -- nothing to call home about. Plentiful offensive support has afforded Vasilevskiy a 15-9-2 record, but the Canadiens will be a tough matchup. The Habs have averaged 3.4 goals per game over their last seven outings.

