Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Canadiens
Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy's struggled this year are well documented, as he's posted a .908 save percentage and 2.81 GAA -- nothing to call home about. Plentiful offensive support has afforded Vasilevskiy a 15-9-2 record, but the Canadiens will be a tough matchup. The Habs have averaged 3.4 goals per game over their last seven outings.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stymies panthers in rout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes against Panthers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dull edges to game Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod against Stars•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 25 saves in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.