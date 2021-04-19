Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice Monday, so he'll start later in the day against the Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy will get the nod for the first of back-to-back games against Carolina, and it remains to be seen whether the team turns to Curtis McElhinney on Tuesday or tries to ride its No. 1 goalie for the second night in a row. Tampa Bay currently sits third in the bunched up Central Division standings, trailing the Hurricanes by two points and the Panthers by one, so this will be an important outing for Vasilevskiy as far as potential playoff seeding is concerned.