Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Red Wings, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Flyers and the Maple Leafs while posting an admirable 2.00 GAA and .934 save percentage. He'll try to pick up his 11th win victory of the season in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's 5-3-2 on the road this year.