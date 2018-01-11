Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Flames
Vasilevskiy will see shots from the Flames as a home starter Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
To the surprise of no one, Vasilevskiy will participate in the 2018 NHL All-Star Game at Amalie Arena, which is Tampa's home rink. Vasilevskiy boasts a 27-6-2 record, 2.10 GAA and .933 save percentage to complement six shutouts through 36 games. Calgary is averaging a good amount of shots (32.9 per game) and the Canadian club's in the midst of a four-game winning streak, but Vasi has evolved into a matchup-proof fantasy option to the delight of fantasy owners that bought into the preseason hype.
