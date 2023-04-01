Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Vasilevskiy has won two of his last three outings while allowing just three goals on 96 shots in that span. He'll face an Islanders team looking to keep pace in the playoff race. This will be Vasilevskiy's first appearance against the Islanders this season.
