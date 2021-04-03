Vasilevskiy will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Vasilevskiy continues to amaze, as he's posted a .928 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA over the last five games. He's a surefire fantasy option against the lowly Red Wings, who have lost five of their last seven outings.
