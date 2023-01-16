Vasilevskiy will defend the road net Monday versus Seattle, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy, who has won his past three outings, is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 victory over St. Louis. He has a 19-10-1 record this season with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Kraken rank second in the league this campaign with 3.76 goals per game.