Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal during Friday's Game 3 versus Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy was pretty solid in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Maple Leafs, stopping 31 of 34 shots en route to a 5-3 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a home rematch with the same Toronto team Friday.
