Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
Vasilevskiy struggled in his last start Thursday against the Rangers, surrendering six goals on 37 shots en route to a 6-3 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Toronto team that's 21-13-5 on the road this year.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Cooled off by Rangers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: One goal allowed on last 100 shots•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Islanders•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Excellent in victory•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start Thursday•