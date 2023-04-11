Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Vasilevskiy struggled in his last start Thursday against the Rangers, surrendering six goals on 37 shots en route to a 6-3 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Toronto team that's 21-13-5 on the road this year.