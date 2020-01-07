Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Vancouver
Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Canucks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy has been seemingly unstoppable over the past two weeks, stringing together five straight wins while posting an impressive 2.20 GAA and .935 save percentage. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up his 20th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Vancouver club that's won seven straight games.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Logs fifth straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Vezina form returning•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Canadiens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing four goals•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.