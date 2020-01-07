Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Vancouver

Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Canucks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy has been seemingly unstoppable over the past two weeks, stringing together five straight wins while posting an impressive 2.20 GAA and .935 save percentage. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up his 20th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Vancouver club that's won seven straight games.