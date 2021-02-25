Vasilevskiy stopped all 25 shots he faced in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old was sharp as he recorded his first shutout of the season and the 22nd of his career. Vasilevskiy is putting together another Vezina-worthy campaign, going 11-3-1 with a 1.87 GAA and .935 save percentage, numbers which put him in the top three in the NHL in wins and both ratio categories.