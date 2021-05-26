Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease for Wednesday's matchup against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Russian will draw his eighth straight start against the Panthers going back to the regular season, as he's started every game of the team's playoff series. Over the past seven starts against Florida, Vasilevskiy has gone 3-4-0 along with a 3.54 GAA and .905 save percentage. Vasilevskiy will need to play a major role if the Lightning want to finish off the Panthers in six games Wednesday.