Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Team powerless in defeat

Vasilevskiy was beaten twice on 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Coming off a 65-minute shutout in his last start, Vasilevskiy turned in another quality outing but received no help from teammates when it counted, as all three Tampa shooters failed to score in the decisive shootout. The loss is just his seventh of the season and moves Vasilevskiy's record to 27-7-3 with a 2.44 GAA and .924 save percentage.