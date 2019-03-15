Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Teammates bail him out

Vasilevskiy made 23 saves for Tampa Bay in a 5-4 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy was burned a few times early when the pesky Wings counter-attacked following intense periods with the Bolts pushing hard in the offensive zone. But his teammates bailed him out after Vasilevskiy staked the Wings to a 3-0 lead. Still, the brilliant twinetender has lost just once in regulation in 16 games since Feb. 1, a span in which he has gone 13-1-2. There's a Vezina in his future.