Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Teammates bail him out
Vasilevskiy made 23 saves for Tampa Bay in a 5-4 win over Detroit on Thursday.
Vasilevskiy was burned a few times early when the pesky Wings counter-attacked following intense periods with the Bolts pushing hard in the offensive zone. But his teammates bailed him out after Vasilevskiy staked the Wings to a 3-0 lead. Still, the brilliant twinetender has lost just once in regulation in 16 games since Feb. 1, a span in which he has gone 13-1-2. There's a Vezina in his future.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets right back in win column•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to start new streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Win streak stops at 10•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Seeking 11th straight victory•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Registers 10th straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...