Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

This wasn't on Vasy -- his mates couldn't score, which is an extension of the team's overall offensive struggles lately. After pouring in the goals in Vasilevskiy's debut, the Bolts have scored exactly four goals in three games, two of which the star was in the blue paint. He'll settle in soon -- he's already looking like the Vasy of old. But the Bolts need to help out here.