Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 6-3 win over Colorado on Thursday.

Don't let the score fool you -- the game was a lot closer than the score indicates. The Bolts scored two empty-net goals to seal the Avs' fate. Vasilevskiy put up a solid performance and now has three consecutive wins. And 10 wins (10-2-0) in his last 12 starts. Slowly but surely, Vasy has lowered his GAA to 2.77 and raised his save percentage to .903 on the season.