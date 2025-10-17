Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine against Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal in Friday's game versus the Red Wings, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
Vasilevskiy will make his fourth start of the season while still in search of his first win. He's gone 0-2-1 with 12 goals allowed over his first three games. The Red Wings have 14 goals over four games this season, winning three of them.
