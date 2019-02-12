Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine at home

Vasilevskiy will start in goal against the visiting Flames on Tuesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The 24-year-old has been solid in net for the Lightning lately, racking up a 2.11 GAA and .934 save percentage in his last five starts. Vasilevskiy could be busy in net, facing a Flames offense that racks up 32.2 shots per game. With Tampa Bay riding a two-game winning streak and the Russian rounding into form, Vasilevskiy should be one of the top goalie plays Tuesday.