Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine at home

Vasilevskiy will start in goal for Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The Russian was able to shut out the Islanders last time out, stopping all 36 shots he faced. Vasilevskiy could be busy in net Tuesday against a Vegas team that sits fourth in the league in shots per game (33.5). History may not be on Vasilevskiy's side, however, as the workhorse goaltender has a .897 save percentage and 3.33 GAA in three career games against Vegas.