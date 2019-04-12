Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine for Game 2
Vasilevskiy will guard the goal for Friday's Game 2 against the Blue Jackets, 95.3 WDAE reports.
Vasilevskiy should guard the goal for the entirety of the Bolts playoff run, but the postseason started with a shocking home loss after the Lightning held a 3-0 lead. The fifth-year netminder will look to get back on the horse in Game 2 to avoid falling behind 2-0 heading to Columbus for Game 3.
