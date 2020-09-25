Vasilevskiy will patrol the blue paint in Game 4 against Dallas on Friday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Vasilevskiy has been stellar over the last two games, allowing four goals on 53 shots while leading the Lightning to a 2-1 series lead over the Stars. For the entire postseason, he's sporting a tremendous 1.89 GAA and .928 save percentage. If he can push the Lightning to a 3-1 series lead, Vasilevskiy will be approaching Conn Smythe territory.