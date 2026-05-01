Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Vasilevskiy will look to extend the series after stopping 21 of 24 shots in a Game 5 loss. Vasilevskiy has allowed at least three goals in each of his three defeats against the Canadiens in the first round, while he's limited Montreal to two goals in each of the Lightning's wins. If Vasilevskiy can get the win in Friday's matchup, Game 7 will be Sunday in Tampa Bay.