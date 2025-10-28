default-cbs-image
Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Predators on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Vasilevskiy picked up his first win of the season Sunday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Golden Knights. The 31-year-old will look to string some success together now, and he'll have a good chance to do so Tuesday. The Predators have scored just 12 goals over their last five games, going 2-3-1 in that span.

