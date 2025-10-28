Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Predators on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Vasilevskiy picked up his first win of the season Sunday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Golden Knights. The 31-year-old will look to string some success together now, and he'll have a good chance to do so Tuesday. The Predators have scored just 12 goals over their last five games, going 2-3-1 in that span.