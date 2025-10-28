Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine in Nashville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Predators on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Vasilevskiy picked up his first win of the season Sunday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Golden Knights. The 31-year-old will look to string some success together now, and he'll have a good chance to do so Tuesday. The Predators have scored just 12 goals over their last five games, going 2-3-1 in that span.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Coasts to first victory Sunday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Defending crease Sunday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Still winless this season•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Better effort but remains winless•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine against Detroit•