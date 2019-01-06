Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine in San Jose

Vasilevskiy will get the start Saturday against the Sharks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Since returning from injury, the Lightning netminder has not lost in regulation, going 7-0-1 in eight starts. Vasilevskiy will face a San Jose team that's won three of four and has been red-hot offensively over that stretch, scoring 21 total goals. The Sharks will be in tough against the league's hottest goaltender.

