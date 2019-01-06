Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine in San Jose
Vasilevskiy will get the start Saturday against the Sharks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Since returning from injury, the Lightning netminder has not lost in regulation, going 7-0-1 in eight starts. Vasilevskiy will face a San Jose team that's won three of four and has been red-hot offensively over that stretch, scoring 21 total goals. The Sharks will be in tough against the league's hottest goaltender.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Cruises to sixth straight 'W'•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in LA•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Near perfect in OT win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal against Ducks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Win leaves sour taste again•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...