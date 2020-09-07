Vasilevskiy will draw the start for Game 1 against the Islanders on Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

No surprise here as Vasilevskiy is the most dominant goaltender remaining this postseason. In his last four games (all wins), the 26-year-old posted a 1.51 GAA and .944 save percentage. For the entire postseason, Vasilevskiy owns a terrific 1.91 GAA and .931 save percentage alongside a 10-3-0 record.