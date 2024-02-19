Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease Monday against Ottawa, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy gave up six goals on 22 shots in two periods of Saturday's 9-2 loss to Florida before getting pulled. In 31 games this season, he has provided a 19-12-0 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Ottawa is tied for ninth in the league this campaign with 3.35 goals per contest.