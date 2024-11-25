Vasilevskiy will guard the home crease versus Colorado on Monday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy will make his 17th start of the season Monday -- the Russian netminder is sporting a 9-6-1 record, .915 save percentage and 2.26 GAA. The Avalanche rank seventh in the NHL with 3.48 goals per game through 21 contests.