Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Saturday against St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over Vancouver. He has a record of 18-10-1 this season with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Blues rank 19th in the league this campaign with 3.12 goals per game.
