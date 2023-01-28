Vasilevskiy will start Saturday's home game against Los Angeles, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 37-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 win over Boston. He has a 22-12-1 record this season with a 2.52 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Kings rank 14th in the NHL this year with 3.20 goals per game.