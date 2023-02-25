Vasilevskiy is slated to start on the road against Detroit on Saturday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has a 27-14-2 record, 2.60 GAA and .916 save percentage in 43 contests this season. He'll try to bounce back after allowing six goals on 23 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo on Thursday. The Red Wings have won six of their last seven games, which has improved their record to 28-21-8.