Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease Saturday against Montreal, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Vasilevskiy has only picked up one win in his past six outings, surrendering 23 goals on 159 shots during that span. Over 36 games played this season, he has earned a 20-15-1 record with one shutout, a 2.99 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Canadiens rank 27th in the league this campaign with 2.77 goals per contest.