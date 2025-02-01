Vasilevskiy will defend the home crease versus the Islanders on Saturday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy shut out the Kings in his last start, turning aside 28 shots. He is 21-15-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Islanders are generating 2.72 goals per game, 25th in the NHL this season.
