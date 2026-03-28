Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will be between the home pipes versus Ottawa on Saturday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle. Vasilevskiy has been outstanding this season, posting a 34-12-4 mark with a 2.33 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 50 starts. The Senators are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and trail the Islanders by one point with a game in hand, in their quest for the second and final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
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