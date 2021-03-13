Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Predators, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is seeking his eighth straight win. The 26-year-old has recorded a .948 save percentage and a 1.41 GAA during this win streak. Start him across all fantasy formats against a Predators team that has lost five of its last six games while averaging 2.5 goals per contest.