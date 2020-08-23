Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease for Sunday's Game 1 tilt with Boston, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy was dominant in the first-round series win over Columbus, sporting a 1.84 GAA and .930 save percentage in five games. He was also terrific in four regular-season appearances against the Bruins; the 26-year-old went 3-1-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .928 save percentage.
