Vasilevskiy will tend the twine in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Vasilevskiy's win streak ended at six games Friday, as he let up four goals on 35 shots. It shouldn't be cause for major concern since Vasilevskiy hasn't lost consecutive games this postseason, but he did look a bit shaky at times. This is a pivotal game for the Lightning with a chance to go up 3-1 in the series.