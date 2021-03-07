Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy enters Sunday with a five-game win streak in which he has allowed just four goals while posting a .973 save percentage. He's matchup-proof. There should be no hesitation from fantasy managers Sunday, even against a Blackhawks team that has won four of six games while averaging 4.0 goals per contest.