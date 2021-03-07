Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy enters Sunday with a five-game win streak in which he has allowed just four goals while posting a .973 save percentage. He's matchup-proof. There should be no hesitation from fantasy managers Sunday, even against a Blackhawks team that has won four of six games while averaging 4.0 goals per contest.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Earns fifth straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looks to stay perfect Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Records third straight shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Stars•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Second straight shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod•