Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, signaling he'll start in Sunday's home game against Columbus, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The 26-year-old will look to earn his 28th win of the season Sunday, as he's gone 27-8-1 in 36 appearances to go along with a 2.08 GAA and .930 save percentage. Columbus has posed a stiff test to Vasilevskiy this season, as the Russian is just 3-2-0 along with a 3.03 GAA and .903 save percentage in five starts. It appears to be a strong matchup for Vasilevskiy, as the Columbus offense has just six goals over their last five games.