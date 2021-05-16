Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease for Sunday's Game 1 tilt with Florida, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

As expected, the Vezina hopeful will be tasked with leading Tampa Bay in Game 1 against the Panthers and throughout the postseason. He registered an outstanding 2.21 GAA and .925 save percentage alongside a 31-10-1 record this season. However, he did struggle in six games against Florida, going 2-4-0 with an .898 save percentage.