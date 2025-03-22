Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against Vegas on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Brandon Halverson plays in Saturday's road game versus Utah. The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy has a 33-18-3 record with five shutouts, a 2.23 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 54 appearances this season. Vegas sits sixth in the league with 3.32 goals per game in 2024-25.